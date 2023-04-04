Play Brightcove video

Watch Roberts Murphy report

A mum from Chippenham has spoken of the incredible recovery she's made after waking up from life-saving brain surgery unable to speak.

Carly Beasley had to teach herself how to speak again at the age of 35 after the operation to remove a brain tumour.

Carly already had an operation months before, which removed 90% of the tumour. But she had previously delayed this final operation, so she could have her daughter.

Carly had several operations on her brain to remove the tumour.

After the final operation, Carly woke and found she had lost the power of speech.

"Anxiety grew and I started to get angry with not being able to communicate. It really frustrated me", she told ITV News West Country.

"I got frustrated and would get really angry with how difficult it was for me to speak."

Writing exercises, reading and describing pictures were some of the activities speech therapists prescribed for Carly.

After months of hard work putting hours of work into her therapy, she is now finally able to communicate with her husband and daughter Ivy.

Her prognosis is now positive, and she has started talking again.

She said:"It was the fact that I said to my little one 'oh Ivy's playing!' and that was the breaking point for me I knew I was recovering well.

"The fact that it was so soon after was amazing. That side of my brain controls speech and movement."

A small part of the tumour still remains and will be treated by doctors through radiotherapy and chemotherapy.