Detectives investigating the murder of a Bristol woman 30 years ago have arrested a 66-year-old man from Gloucestershire.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder today (4 April) and is in custody being questioned by police.

Carol was 32 when she was strangled, her neck broken and her body dumped in reeds and undergrowth at the side of the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal.

She lived in Picton Street in the Montpelier area of Bristol and was last seen getting into a car there at around 11.30pm on Friday 26 March 1993.

Two days later, on Sunday 28 March 1993, a dog walker found Carol's body close to the water at Sharpness Docks and a large-scale murder investigation was launched.

The area in which the body of Carol Clark was discovered by Sharpness Canal in 1993. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The case was recently reopened after Gloucestershire Constabulary officers working as part of the South West Major Crime Investigation team received 'new and significant' information.

On the anniversary of the discovery of Carol's body, detectives also launched a renewed appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Usher said: "We are determined to get answers and justice for Carol's family, and this arrest is a positive development in our ongoing investigation.

"There is a dedicated team of staff working on this case, and while progress is being made, I'm still asking people to come forward if they feel they may have information which could assist us.

"The location where Carol was found was overlooked by the Severn Way, and on the weekend she was discovered it was the 200th anniversary celebrations of the British Waterways, so it would have been very busy, with foreign-registered vessels in the dock.

"Maybe you were there at the time but travelled back home without hearing about the case until now. Whatever the reason, if you were there and now recall something please report it.

"My thoughts remain with Carol's family, who have been updated by police family liaison officers on these latest developments.

"They have asked that their privacy is respected and that they are not approached by media at this time."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident 264 of 27 March 2023 - or report online.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.