Royal Mail has apologised after a Gloucester branch played an April Fool's joke, telling its staff they would get a pay rise.

On 1 April a poster was placed at the Gloucester North delivery office promising workers an 11% pay rise.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said the joke was "misjudged" and the branch has removed the poster.

It comes as postal workers have been part of an ongoing dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

In a statement, the delivery company said: "We apologise for any upset caused by this misjudged April Fools’ joke at one of our delivery offices.

"The poster was removed and the local manager has apologised.”

