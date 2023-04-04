Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested after a 45-year-old man was shot in Swindon.

The victim suffered a serious firearm injury after an incident near Sackville Close on 23 March at around 9.15pm.

A 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It follows the earlier arrest of a 24-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, who has been released on conditional bail.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the shooting and are asking them to call 101, quoting log 54230031363.