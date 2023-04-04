More than a dozen one-bedroom pods for the homeless have been approved by Cornwall Council.

The local authority has already opened micro-homes in Truro, Newquay and Penryn, following a sharp rise in the number of people needing help.

Plans to install 18 further pods at Long Rock, near Penzance, were approved by the sub-area planning committee yesterday morning (Monday, April 3).

They will provide short and medium-term supported accommodation for former rough sleepers and will be built alongside a management building with facilities for staff and security.

Inside one of the micro-homes which have already been installed in Truro Credit: Cornwall Council

The new site is on a former highways depot which had been used by Cormac in Newtown Lane, Long Rock.

Cornwall Council has been using its own land for single units which can help provide accommodation for homeless people - and it is planning more.

It explained that using the units was more efficient than paying for bed and breakfasts or budget hotels to house people.

The units are fully equipped and are also seen to be a way to ensuring that people can remain independent and are able to prepare to move into more permanent homes.

There are currently more than 700 households in temporary emergency accommodation which can often have no catering facilities or be located away from where people need to be to access work or training.

The council wants to place more units in locations where there are most people affected.

Cornwall Council’s west sub-area planning committee unanimously approved the proposals for the site in Long Rock.

John Martin, Cornwall councillor for the area, said that initially he was quite concerned about the plans but said he now supported them.

He highlighted comments from Ludgvan Parish Council, which supported the planning application but was concerned about the site being too far from local services.

Mr Martin said that he shared those concerns but said: “I have since read the details of the report and I am fairly satisfied that there is the provision of a footpath and a new bus stop.”

Councillors heard that the proposed site was on a main bus route which would mean that residents would be able to access local services easily.

The application was approved with 10 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions.