Top Trumps has launched a limited edition Kings and Queens pack to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Like all other official Top Trumps games, the cards will be printed at St Austell Printing Company at St Austell Business Park in Cornwall.

The King will be officially crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May, alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The Top Trumps deck is designed to mark the coronation, taking players on a journey, from the ancient kings of Saxon times to the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen Elizabeth II is the Top Trump of the pack Credit: Top Trumps

The pack features individual cards of the former Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

Memorable monarchs from throughout the ages, such as Queen Victoria, Henry VIII and Elizabeth I are included in the set.

The late Queen Elizabeth II has been given the highest Top Trump rating of all Monarchs.

The King's 'military might' is rated at five on his card. It details his rise to the throne following the passing of his mother and how he was the longest-serving heir known in British history.