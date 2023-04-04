Drivers across the West Country are being warned to expect severe queues this week, with up to 17 million trips planned for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The RAC and transport analytics company Inrix have said that major roads in the south west are likely to experience the worst congestion on Good Friday.

More than double the normal traffic levels are predicted for the M5 south between Bristol and Bridgwater and the A303 westbound near Stonehenge.

Easter Saturday and Monday are expected to be slightly less busy, with 2.3 trips expected on each day.

However, the RAC has warned that good weather could create more traffic.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With many people keen to make the most of the double bank holiday this Easter weekend, we’re expecting the customary jams across parts of the road network to make this Good Friday a bad Friday for drivers, especially those who are planning on covering longer distances.

“Traffic volumes could be even higher if the sun chooses to make a welcome appearance.

“The South and West are the areas to watch as they’re home to some vital roads responsible for carrying vast numbers of people to the holiday destinations of the West Country.

“Our advice to anyone heading that way is to get on the road as early as possible on Good Friday, or travel on a different day entirely.”

Inrix transportation analyst Bob Pishue added: “We expect a large jump in holiday driving, with most congestion occurring on major roads around urban areas and popular destinations.

“Nationwide, we anticipate travel times during the holiday weekend to increase about 25% compared to normal.

“Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”