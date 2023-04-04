Two teenage boys have been arrested after a stabbing in Swindon.

The incident happened in Cavendish Square on Thursday evening (30 March) and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital.

Wiltshire Police arrested the two 17-year-olds at separate addresses early this morning (Tuesday 4 April) and they remain in police custody.

They were both arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The update follows the earlier arrest of a 19-year-old man who has since been released on conditional bail.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who was near Cavendish Square in Swindon at 11.30pm on Thursday (March 30) and may have witnessed what took place.

You can call them on 101 quoting log 54230033993, or alternatively you can give information without leaving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.