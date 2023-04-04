A woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with stab wounds at a property in North Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to an address in Yatton High Street just after 3:30pm on Monday 3 April.

Ambulance crews were already at the scene when police arrived.

A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital where he remains.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

