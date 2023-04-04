A woman in her 20s was punched in the face while she was walking with children in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the incident which happened on 31 March between 3.30pm and 4pm on Armada Way.

The woman needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

A spokesperson from the force said: "It was reported that the victim, a woman in her 20s who was in the company of three children, was punched in the face at some point between 3.30pm-4pm when in Armada Way near the coach station and Santander branch.

"The suspect is described as a young white male of slim build, who was wearing a face covering and a padded black jacket.

"He was in the company of two other males of similar age and clothing.

"Police are keen to hear from any person who witnessed the incident, particularly those with mobile phone footage."

Any witnesses or people with information or footage are asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 50230074315.