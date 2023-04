Another cold snap at the start of the month brought a return of some snow Credit: Taunton - Clark Warren

The iconic Gold Hill in Shaftesbury with a good covering of snow Credit: Richard Ley

The first stormy weather for a while turned up around the middle of the month Credit: The Cobb, Lyme Regis - Robin Morrison

Blue skies were a rarity in March, so here's some along Goodrington Sands (along with a steam train!) Credit: Phil Shaw

March was in fact the cloudiest on record, so here's Portland Bill lighthouse in some sunshine Credit: Irene Fountain

The Northern Lights above Somerset - Will Gater

A vibrant double rainbow in North Barrow, Somerset Credit: Ken Leedham

Incredibly high tides and strong winds gave some gigantic waves along our coasts Credit: Clevedon - Kim Atkins

Spring colours holding up in Bridgwater despite all the wind and rain throughout the month Credit: Lisa Miller