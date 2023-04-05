Play Brightcove video

Watch Richard Payne's report

Plans to cut services for people with learning disabilities in Devon have been described by families as 'extremely concerning'.

Devon County Council has revealed plans to cut aspects of its adult social care services.

It announced proposals to significantly reduce its in-house provision for disabled people in January as attempts to balance resources.

The council has promised alternative services, but details are yet to be confirmed.

Charity Exeter and District Mencap Society has said this isn't enough and is legally challenging Devon County Council on the cuts.

The charity has said it will take Devon County Council to court if they proceed.

A Letter Before Claim has been served, which confirms that a judicial review will be launched unless the council halts the consultation and takes steps to ensure retention of staff at the services.

Exeter Mencap fears that centres that provide vital care in the city will be targeted.

Val Heywood who cares for her adult daughter, Katie, relies on the respite provided by Mencap's services.

Val has cared for Katie every day for 37 years, since she was born.

Katie is partially sighted and unable to walk and talk, which entitles her to five days and two nights of specialist care.

Val argues that cutting care services would hurt the the Council in the long run

Val said: "What is worrying us as parents and carers is we're not really being given of what future care will look like.

"We all know that there aren't enough carers at the moment in society to care for people that need it, so it's a worrying time.

"No one can tell us clearly what is perhaps going to happen in the future when the day centre or the respite centre in Exeter possibly closes.

Val argues that families like hers are already saving the local authority thousands of pounds each week by keeping their loved ones at home and any alternative could end up costing more.

She added: "All I ask is that I get a break to have a life and then I come back stronger, I can continue to look after her for as long as I can.

"They are targeting vulnerable people.

Addressing the Council, Exeter Mencap has said: "We would ask them to either stop this consultation and start it again, or at least to widen it and lengthen it.

"This will make it far more accessible to far more people and will give us more details on what might replace these services that they're going to reduce."

ITV News has approached Devon County Council for comment.