A 44-year-old fitness instructor from Torquay who raped two women has been jailed for 14 years.

Justin Reeve met the first woman in 2017 and was invited to her home a short time later to help with a meal plan, but he pushed her onto the bed and raped her.

He met the second woman online in 2020 and they chatted for a number of weeks before arranging to meet.

The victim travelled to Reeve’s home and they initially engaged in consensual sex. But when the victim asked to stop, Reeve ignored her and subsequently raped her three times.

He was found guilty of four counts of rape following a seven-day trial in February at Exeter Crown Court.

He appeared for sentencing on 5 April at Exeter Crown Court and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

DC Dan Locker led the investigation. After sentencing, he said: “We are pleased that justice has been served and that Reeve will be behind bars for a considerable time.

“We wish to pay tribute to the victims, who showed tremendous resilience and courage in coming forward and giving evidence.

"Devon and Cornwall Police remains committed to supporting survivors of abuse and will seek to prosecute offenders.

“We take all reports of sexual abuse seriously and this conviction illustrates how we are determined to bring offenders to justice.

"Don’t suffer in silence, we will listen to you, and you will be supported.”

Rachael Lane, Senior Crown Prosecutor for Crown Prosecution Service South West, said: “The CPS South West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit worked closely alongside the Devon and Cornwall Police investigative team to build the strongest possible case and secure these convictions.

"This would not have been possible without the victims coming forward to tell their stories, and I commend their bravery in doing so.

“CPS South West is working with Devon and Cornwall Police on an ambitious project called Operation Soteria, which is testing new ways of working to improve how the CPS and police handle rape investigations and prosecutions, drive up the number of successful prosecutions and deliver justice for victims.

“We want every victim to have the confidence that their case will be fully investigated by the police and that, in every case where our legal tests are met, the CPS will prosecute.”