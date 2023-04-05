A fundraiser has been set up for the family of a mother-of-four who was killed when she was hit by a car in Yate.

Bex Ashmead, who was described as a 'much-loved mum and lollypop lady', died in the crash at around 5.40pm on Kennedy Way, on Wednesday 29 March.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the 49-year-old who leaves four children behind.

A fundraiser set up to support her family has so far raised almost £7,000.

Rebecca was a 'much-loved lollipop lady' who was passionate about road safety, her family has said. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

It reads: "Weʼre raising £5,000 to Help the family of Bex Ashmead.

"The children are all safe and being looked after by family. They thank everyone for their support.

"Following the tragic loss of much-loved Yate mum and lollypop lady Bex Ashmead - in a road accident this week, we are raising money for her four children that she leaves behind."

More than four hundred people have donated money to the fundraiser and sent messages of condolence.