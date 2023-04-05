A much-loved cat that was known for his frequent appearances at Southmead Hospital and cheering up patients has died.

Kolo the tabby cat became famous over the years for walking into A&E to befriend staff and patients.

He was often seen napping in filing baskets, stealing chairs and lounging on the reception desk counter, his owners have said.

Kolo the tabby cat would often keep staff company on the reception desk. Credit: BPM Media

Kolo was put to sleep after he sustained significant internal injuries - leaving his owners "heartbroken".

Posting on Facebook, they said: "We are all broken hearted to have to let you know that sadly Kolo was peacefully put to sleep this morning following significant and life-changing internal injuries.

"We want to thank everyone for the help, support and love given over the last 24hrs and are grateful that he was able to touch so many lives and bring so much comfort and joy to those that needed it.

"He will always be remembered and we are all proud of how he supported the NHS and all of its wonderful staff.

"Much love little Kolocat, sleep well now, your shift is over."