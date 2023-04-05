A property in Bridgwater which was linked to drugs and violence has been served a closure order.

Avon and Somerset Police received concerns about the property in Saltlands Avenue, which was found to have potential links to county lines drugs supply.

Threatening and violent behaviour from within the property was also reported to officers.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "We worked with housing provider Homes in Sedgemoor to try to find a solution that suited all parties, but with issues continuing we applied for to magistrates for a three-month closure order.

"It was granted at North Somerset Courthouse on Friday 31 March."

Antisocial behaviour co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard said: “We are grateful for the court’s support in granting this application as it is not acceptable that people are subjected to crime and nuisance practically on their doorstep.

“Residents reported feeling intimidated by what was happening at the address and so we have worked with partners to take proactive action.”

"Antisocial behaviour can be reported on 101 or via our website, although if a crime is in progress then people should call 999."