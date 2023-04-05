The former Penlee Lifeboat station in Mousehole has been granted Grade II listed status by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The station was home to the lifeboat the Solomon Browne, which was lost during a rescue attempt on 19th December 1981.

The crew battled heavy seas and hurricane force winds to reach the Union Star, a stricken coaster being swept towards the coast of Cornwall.

After several attempts to get alongside the coaster, the lifeboat crew rescued four of the eight people onboard. But, during a final rescue attempt to save the last four people on board, all radio contact was lost.

All eight lifeboat crew, as well as eight people on board the Union Star died in the incident.

Inside the former Penlee Lifeboat house Credit: ITV News

After the tragedy, the building wasn't used again in active service. It has now been listed on the advice of Historic England, which asses buildings of architectural and historic interest.

Samantha Barnes, Historic England: "This lifeboat station was never altered, it is as it was in 1981.

"It's had a couple of alterations in the past, but it really does stand as a time capsule, as an architectural time capsule, and as a historic time capsule for the people that were lost in 1981.

"But also as a reminder of all the hard work that the RNLI has done throughout history and will continue to do."

Revisiting the building to mark its Grade II listing was RNLI Coxwain Neil Brockman, who was 17 when his father Nigel was lost onboard the lifeboat Soloman Browne.

Family photo of Nigel and Neil Brockman, taken in 1981 Credit: Neil Brockman

Neil told ITV News: "I think it's very important that this building is listed, not only for what happened on that night in December 1981, but also for the history of Penlee in general.

"The Solomon Browne was always remembered for being lost, but remember the Solomon Browne did sturdy work before then saving many many lives.

"Now for this station to be a permanent reminder, they'll be remembered forever and that's what I always wanted, I don't want their memory to ever fade."

The listing of the building has been welcomed by the current Penlee Lifeboat crew, now based in Newlyn.

Patch Harvey and Neil Brockman at the former Penlee Lifeboat house Credit: ITV News

Patch Harvey, Current RNLI Coxwain, Penlee: "Every time we launch we pass the station, and it does make you think that some of the jobs are dangerous, the volunteer crew are putting their lives at risk.

"Now it's classified as a Grade II listed building, we know it's going to be safe, it's going to be a memorial for many, many years to come."

The building is usually closed to the public, but the RNLI says it will now open on five special days throughout the year.