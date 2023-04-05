A Bristol man has been banned from going to football matches for three years after he tried to headbutt a police officer after a Bristol City game.

Patrick Elkins of Silverhill Road in Henbury, had been to see Bristol City's FA Cup tie against Premier League side Manchester City at Ashton Gate on 28 February when he became abusive towards the opposition's fans.

The 33-year-old was making threats before he was approached by a police officer, who he then tried to headbutt.

Appearing at Bristol Magistrates Court on 30 March, Elkins pleaded guilty to a public order offence of threatening or abusive behaviour and one count of common assaulting against an emergency worker.

He received a banning order for the offences, preventing him from going to any football matches in the UK for three years, or being near stadiums on match days.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and must pay £200 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Officer PC Thomas Williams said: “We welcome the court’s decision to issue a football banning order following this incident.

“We are committed to working with all our football clubs and sports teams to ensure supporters can enjoy games without fearing for their safety.

“It is important to recognise however this FA Cup tie was played out in front of a full house with more than 25,000 fans in attendance.

"The irresponsible actions of one man should not overshadow the good behaviour of the overwhelming majority of supporters who contributed to a terrific atmosphere both inside and outside the ground.”