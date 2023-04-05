Play Brightcove video

Three people and a dog were rescued from a Cornish beach after becoming cut off by the tide.

Fowey's RNLI volunteer crew launched their lifeboat at 2.40pm on 3 April when the Falmouth coastguard asked for their help.

The walkers had become cut off by the tide between Fishing Point and Spit Point near Par Beach. It was the first shout as a newly-qualified helm for James Dowrick.

James and his crew, Pete Parry and Liam Barron, made best speed to the beach Credit: Fowey RNLI

St Austell coastguard relayed the position of the walkers to James and his crew, Pete Parry and Liam Barron, who sped towards the beach and located the trio and their dog.

No one was injured so the crew took two of the people back to Par beach and handed them over to the St Austell coastguard rescue team.

Then they returned to pick up the remaining casualty and the dog who were taken back to Par beach.

Tidal cut off is a major cause of RNLI rescues. People are often unaware that they are in potential danger and are not prepared.

The walkers had a phone with them and were able to call 999 and request help from the coastguard, rather than attempting to get off the beach via the cliff or in the water.

As the Easter holidays approach people are being reminded by the RNLI to always check tide times and heights and to keep a look-out for incoming tides.

A spokesperson said: "Always carry a means of calling for help and if you see someone in danger, call 999 and ask for the coastguard."