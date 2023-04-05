An animal charity in Plymouth is looking for a home for a 17-month-old Labradoodle with separation anxiety.

Woodside Animal Welfare Trust in Plympton, Plymouth has launched an appeal to help find a new home for the young dog, called Sage.

The 17-month-old is described as 'super friendly' with everyone he meets.

He does, however, have separation anxiety and cannot be left alone for prolonged periods.

He can live with children over the age of nine but has not been around cats, so would need assessing. He is also nervous around other dogs.

Woodside Animal Welfare Trust has encouraged sponsorship of Sage, if people would like to support him but don't have a suitable home.

The charity said: "Sponsorship helps to support animals short-term in our homing blocks until they leave for their new home.

"The scheme runs on our website and administration costs are minimal. Your donation solely goes to help the animals you are sponsoring."

Sponsors have the choice of their name displayed next to the animal they are supporting.

Full details of how to support Sage and other animals can be found on the Woodside Animal Welfare Trust Website.