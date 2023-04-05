Three men have been arrested in Bristol as part of an international police operation to take down one of the world's biggest criminal online marketplaces.

Genesis Market sold stolen credentials to criminals and fraudsters worldwide and was targeted by an operation involving 17 countries - led by the FBI and Dutch National Police.

It hosted around 80 million credentials and digital fingerprints stolen from more than two million people.

In Bristol, officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) and Avon and Somerset Police carried out warrants at a number of properties on 4 April.

A 29-year-old man from Sneyd Park was arrested on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences and money laundering and has been released on bail.

A man, 21, from Lawrence Weston was arrested on suspicion of CMA offences and has been released under investigation.

A man, 24, from Eastville will be interviewed at a later date.

Detective Inspector Ross Flay from the SWROCU said: “Genesis Market traded in digital identities, providing criminals with the details they needed to gain access and steal from victims, either by directly moving money out of an account or using the credentials to pay for goods and services.

“It shows the link between cybercrime and fraud, which is now the crime type that affects the most people in the UK.

“As well as the arrests yesterday, we have information about several other potential users of the platform across the region who will be visited by SWROCU or their force cyber officers in the coming weeks.

“Enforcement is just one part of this: it’s vital people take action to protect themselves by identifying whether their data has been compromised using the dedicated website and following the steps outlined by the NCA.

"Ultimately, whether people have been affected by Genesis or not, the advice to secure your devices and online accounts applies to everyone.”

