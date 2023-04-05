A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed at an address in North Somerset.

29-year-old Georgina Smith is due before Taunton Magistrates on 5 April charged with attempted murder.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to an address in Yatton High Street shortly after 3.30am.

Ambulance crews were already at the scene when police arrived.

A man in his fifties was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital.

His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. He was due to be released from hospital earlier this week.