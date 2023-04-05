A 10-year-old-girl was rescued by fire crews in Swindon after becoming stuck inside a metal tube in a playground.

A crew from Stratton Fire Station was called to a play area in Stones Lane in Cricklade on 4 April after reports of a trapped child stuck in a metal drum tube.

The girl had crawled into the tube before getting stuck. She was not injured during the incident.

Firefighters used cutting tools to release the girl from the play equipment.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said that one fire engine from Stratton was mobilised to the scene.