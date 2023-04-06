Asylum seekers will be removed from a Newquay hotel and rehoused across the country, Cornwall Council has confirmed today (Thursday 6 April).

Migrants, who have stayed at The Beresford Hotel in Newquay since November, are being moved to alternative accommodation in the South East of England over the next 24 hours.

A number of asylum seekers have been living at the hotel after being placed there by the Home Office.

The hotel will be resuming its usual trade in time for Easter ahead of an anticipated tourism boom over the Bank Holiday weekend.

In February, protest group Cornwall Resists formed a line outside the hotel, in a show of solidarity to asylum seekers.

Protesters who have opposed the housing of asylum seekers at the hotel have also gathered at the site in previous months.

Cornwall Council has thanked its residents for their ongoing support.

A spokesperson said: "Residents are being moved to alternative accommodation in the South East of England over the next 24 hours. No further information is available at present.

"This decision has been made without reference to the Council.

"We would like to thank residents in Newquay and across Cornwall for the ongoing support and welcome shown to residents who were temporarily in Newquay awaiting their asylum claims being determined."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...