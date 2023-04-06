A cyclist has suffered a broken ankle after a man grabbed the handlebars of her bike, causing her to fall.

The woman in her 40s was cycling along the Rodwell Trail in Weymouth, near to the access point for Sandsfoot Castle at around 7:30am on Monday 27 March.

The woman sustained a broken ankle and the incident was reported to police on Monday 3 April, after she had been discharged from hospital.

Officers investigating the assault are appealing for witnesses.

The man is described as white, aged in his 50s, around six feet tall and of slim build. He had short grey hair and was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Police Constable Toby Norman, of Dorset Police, said: “We are conducting enquiries into this assault, and I am keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

“I am particularly keen to hear from two school children, believed to be aged around 13, who were cycling in the area and may have witnessed the incident.

"I would urge parents whose children may have been riding in the area to ask them if they may have seen anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230051385.