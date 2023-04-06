Police in Devon are using helicopters and search and rescue dogs to try and find a girl they have welfare concerns for in Torquay.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called on 5 April to reports that a girl, believed to be around six-years-old, knocked on someone's door at around 11am to say she was lost. She then ran away.

Concerns are growing for the child and police have issued a photo of someone they believe could be her.

A police spokesperson said: “Following our media appeal, we received a number of calls from the public providing information which officers followed up last night.

"At this time, we have not been able to identify the young girl seen in the picture.

“Following the initial call to police yesterday morning, we have not received any further reports of sightings of the girl or any reports of missing children in the area.

“We are still keen to identify the girl and check on her safety and welfare, our enquiries will continue today and I would encourage people to keep reporting any relevant information to us."

Anyone with information about the missing girl is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 227 of 5 April.