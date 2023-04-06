Hospital bosses warn of 'intense pressure' over Easter weekend

NHS bosses have warned of expected 'intense pressure' over the Easter weekend, and are urging patients to help reduce the demand on emergency services.

It comes after ambulances were forced to queue outside the Royal United Hospital in Bath last night (5 April), and ahead of four days of planned industrial action by junior doctors.

The appeal comes from the Bath, North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board.

Dr Amanda Webb, Chief Medical Officer, said: “The actions of the public, even those which may seem small, can collectively make a big difference to the NHS during these periods of high demand and intense pressure.

“The support we’re calling for will help our already-stretched frontline teams to continue to provide essential care and treatment for those most in need before, during and after Easter."

Some pharmacies across the West Country will be open on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, and these can be used without an appointment for emergency prescriptions, medication advice and private consultations for minor injury and illness.

The care board at Bath's NHS Foundation Trust has said that supporting loved-ones to leave hospital when they are well enough to go home is another way to ease pressure.

Andrew Hollowood, Chief Medical Officer at the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Home is the best place for people to recover, and when patients leave hospital, it means we have more beds available for those who really need them.

“The support of patients’ friends and family is invaluable in helping to speed up discharges, and relatively small actions, such as getting groceries ready, collecting prescriptions or providing a lift, can really cut the time it takes for someone to return home.”

Those in need of care over the coming days are asked to seek help from NHS 111 online, which can give person-specific advice on possible treatment options and, where necessary, make referrals to other nearby NHS services.

The HANDi app, which is available for free on the App Store and Google Play, can help parents and carers to treat common childhood illnesses, such as high temperatures and diarrhoea and vomiting, safely at home.