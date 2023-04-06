A man arrested on suspicion of murdering Carol Clark 30 years ago has been released on police bail.

The 66-year-old man from Gloucestershire was taken into custody and questioned by detectives on 4 April.

Gloucestershire Police made the arrest following a renewed appeal for information 30 years after the brutal killing of Bristol woman, Carol Clark.

Carol was 32 when she was strangled, her neck broken and her body dumped in reeds and undergrowth at the side of the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal.

The area in which the body of Carol Clark was discovered by Sharpness Canal in 1993. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

She lived in Picton Street in the Montpelier area of Bristol and was last seen getting into a car there at around 11.30pm on Friday 26 March 1993.

Two days later, on Sunday 28 March 1993, a dog walker found Carol's body close to the water at Sharpness Docks and a large-scale murder investigation was launched.

The case was recently reopened after Gloucestershire Constabulary officers working as part of the South West Major Crime Investigation team received 'new and significant' information.