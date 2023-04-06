A man who was attacked inside a Spar shop was then dragged outside and repeatedly punched and kicked.

The 22-year-old, who was left with injuries to his face, had to be taken to hospital following the assault in Batheaston High Street, which happened shortly after a road rage incident.

Avon and Somerset Police have released two CCTV images of a man they want to identify following the attack at around 8.20am on Tuesday 7 March.

Officers say the assault happened about 20 minutes after a road rage incident on the A4 London Road, where the driver of a silver transit van pulled in front of the victim’s lorry.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "At one point during the assault, a woman in a red car stopped to shout at the offender. We’d like to identify this woman as she may have information which could assist us.

"We also want the public’s help to identify the man in the images. He’s described as white, aged mid-forties to mid-fifties, slim, with a ginger beard, and he was wearing green cargo trousers, a grey hooded top and a grey/khaki beanie style hat.

"The silver Transit van he was driving was possible a 68 plate with ladders on the roof.

"If you recognise this man, or have any other information which would help us, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223054155."