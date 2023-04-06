A Bristol man who hit a six-year-old boy on his motorbike and fled the scene has been jailed.

Ellis Smith, 21, of St George in the city, crashed into the child on Wade Street at around 6pm on 28 January.

He failed to stop at the scene but was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police officers later that night.

The boy spent almost three weeks in hospital being treated for multiple fractures and head and internal injuries.

He is expected to need physiotherapy and other hospital appointments for at least two years.

His family have said: “No parent should have to go through what we have been through. Speed limits are there for a reason.

"This was a 20mph zone and his (Smith’s) actions have caused significant injuries to our son. It is unforgivable. We would like to thank the police for their hard work.”

Smith was sentenced to a total of two years and four months when he appeared before Bristol Crown Court earlier this week. He was also disqualified from driving for three years and two months.

At a previous hearing he had admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, failing to stop after a collision and having no insurance.