Plans for a new hedgehog hospital in Newquay are one step closer, with construction expected to begin this summer.

Prickles and Paws, a charity based in Cubert, said 2022 was its busiest year yet and the new building would allow it to help many more hogs from across the South West.

They have just broken ground on a site for the "hogspital" at the Carnanton Estate. It will be four times the size of their current clinic, and will include a triage and intensive care unit.

Co-founders Katy (L) and Diane South had their busiest year ever in 2022 Credit: Prickles and Paws

The local community has supported the scheme, raising almost half the funding target in just three months.

Katy South, Prickles and Paws co-founder, said: "This time last year the Hogspital was still a pipe-dream.

"We outgrew our current residential location some time ago and 2022 was particularlychallenging with the highest admission rates we had ever seen.

"At one point we had 134 injured hedgehogs and abandoned hoglets on site at the same time.

"I am incredibly grateful for all of the support from the local community who have displayed such care and compassion for wildlife."

The plans for the new "hogspital" on Carnanton Estate, near Newquay Credit: Prickles and Paws

The charity also being supported local Cornish company SEE Reward, which is helping build a new classroom where the Prickles and Paws team will teach people about wildlife conservation and biodiversity.