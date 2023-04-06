Play Brightcove video

RNLI crews battled gale force winds and high waves to rescue a lone sailor off the North Devon coast.

Volunteer lifeboat crews were sent out from Appledore and Clovelly, along with the Coastguard helicopter from Newquay, after receiving a pan-pan distress call last Friday (March 31).

The sailor was stranded 14-miles north-west of Hartland after his 12-metre yacht lost its power and sails during the 50mph gusts of Storm Mathis.

"Pan-pan" is the international standard urgency signal that someone aboard a boat uses to declare that they have a situation that is urgent, but not currently life-threatening.

Appledore’s all-weather lifeboat crew headed out into the darkness at 4.40am, battling gale-force nine conditions and six-metre-high waves. Volunteers onboard Clovelly’s inshore lifeboat later transferred the sailor from the boat to safety.

At first, the exact position of the yacht was unclear, with 999 maritime call operators hearing the distress call but not the location.

The helicopter crew was dispatched to search, while shore-based coastguard teams on the Island of Lundy kept a lookout and spotted a light. The helicopter soon located the floundering vessel and the lifeboat crew.

The yacht’s sails were badly torn but, despite the conditions, Appledore’s crew managed to attach a rope to the yacht with the aim of towing it to shelter in Bideford Bay.

The rope broke twice before they reached calmer waters off Clovelly. After the second parting, the inshore lifeboat crew launched, as the safest option was to anchor the yacht and take the sailor off.

The strong winds continued to make the sea conditions challenging for Clovelly’s volunteers as they came alongside the yacht to rescue the casualty.

Martin Cox, the Appledore RNLI coxswain, said: "The weather was quite extreme, with wind speeds of 50 miles per hour the size of the waves were reaching around 6 metres high – at times we couldn’t see the top of the mast on the yacht.

"Establishing a tow in those conditions was really difficult, and with the tow line breaking more than once, it took a lot of skill from the crew to manage the situation.

"It was great to be able to work with our neighbouring station at Clovelly to ultimately get the yachtsman ashore in the most challenging condition."

Kieran Nolan-Jones, senior coastal operations officer for north Devon, said: "It is an important reminder of needing a method to call for help in an emergency situation, the seas can be very unforgiving of those that do not prepare.

"The yacht had lost all power as well as its sails, and the sailor did the right thing in issuing the Pan Pan alert – but the radio frequency was quite weak.

"Our helicopter was sent to find the vessel before our lifeboat colleagues did a brilliant job in then safely towing the vessel to harbour.

"The Lundy Coastguard Rescue Team were really important as well, as they helped to relay the radio messages from a clifftop.

"It was a tough rescue in tough conditions for everyone involved, the helicopter crew who oversaw it all said the wind was a real challenge."

The volunteers from Appledore and Clovelly RNLI spent a combined total of almost nine hours at sea in the most difficult of conditions.