Police are investigating after a series of fuel thefts where a man has driven up to petrol stations forecourts and left without paying.

Avon and Somerset Police officers are looking into eight separate offences, all committed between Monday 20 March and Wednesday 29 March, in Bristol, Axbridge, Cheddar, Weston-super-Mare and Nailsea.

On each occasion, a man has driven onto petrol station forecourts, filled up a large container with fuel through an open car window, and driven off without paying.

Investigators say it is possible there could be other incidents they are not yet aware of.

The force has issued two CCTV images, in the hope of tracing the man pictured.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We’re issuing two images which we believe to be of the same man, who we want to speak to in connection with this investigation.

"He’s described as being slim and aged 35-45 years old. In one of the images the man has dark hair on the back and sides and he’s bald on top, with a dark goatee beard, while in the second image the man has a shaved head and no beard.

"The cars involved in these offences were a silver Volvo V60 and a red Seat Leon."

Anyone who recognises the person in the images, or has any other information which could help, is asked to call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223067450.