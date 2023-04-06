Play Brightcove video

Watch Devon and Cornwall Police's demonstration of the drones in action

Devon and Cornwall Police are using drones in a bid to crackdown on speeding drivers in the region.

The devices, which were first launched on Monday 3 April, will be targeting motorcyclists in particular after a spate of serious collisions last year saw around 200 riders either killed or badly injured.

The drones will help to calculate vehicle speed live using fixed points on the road and will also record live video of all incidents, meaning any dangerous or inappropriate driving will be caught on camera.

When a vehicle is detected breaking the law, details will be relayed to officers on the ground, which will allow police to check the MOT, tax and insurance status of the motorbike and whether it is reported as stolen.

Nearby speed detection officers will then use calibrated laser cameras to accurately record the speed of the vehicle before the driver or rider is pulled over.

Chief Inspector Ben Asprey said: “Sadly last year was a terrible year for serious and fatal collisions involving motorcyclists.

"In 2022, 16 motorcyclists were killed on Devon and Cornwall’s roads– the highest figure in the past five years. A further 187 were also left seriously injured.

The drones have already been flying over Devon and Cornwall's roads Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

“Despite motorcyclists making up less than 1% of overall traffic, they account for roughly a third of all serious and fatal collisions in our area.

"But it’s important to remember that these aren't just numbers, these are people’s loved ones – parents, sons, daughters, friends and partners – and we are determined to drive those numbers down.

“Speed and inappropriate riding have been major contributory factors in the motorcycle collisions we have attended. Travelling too fast gives you less time to react and dramatically increases their risk of being fatally or seriously injured.

"Many of these serious collisions have not involved any other road users, meaning inappropriate riding and motorcyclist error is also a major factor.

“Motorcyclists are already a vulnerable road user group, not least because they have considerably less protection than drivers of cars or other vehicles. Preventing any further unnecessary loss of life is our top priority.”

Inspector Colin Harper said: “This innovative use of drones will give us early warning of any offences and allow us to be far more targeted in our approach on the ground.

“We will be deploying this technology on roads where we know motorbikes are travelling too fast, and also around dates and locations where motorcycle events are scheduled to take place.

“This technology can and will be used to help detect speeding and dangerous driving in all vehicles on our roads.

"At present, our focus is on motorcyclists who are at highest-risk according to our data, particularly at this time of year when more riders will be venturing out again after the winter.”