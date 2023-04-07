Bristol Rovers could soon move to a new stadium, if plans for a new site go ahead.

The club have been at the Memorial Stadium since 1996, but have previously said they want to move to the new site at St Philips.

Investment company Conygar Bristol Limited, who is working with the club, says it's exchanged contracts with the landowners at St. Philips Marsh, where the stadium would be built.

The contract is a form of deposit on the site, which has been considered for the stadium by the club for a long time.

The club has said regenerating the area for the new stadium would be a 'great opportunity'.

"Over the next few months, we will work with Conygar to play our part in creating a vision for the site that supports the needs of the city as well as ensuring that we protect the long-term interests of the football club", a statement from Bristol Rovers said.

Club President Wael Al Qadi said: “This announcement marks a big milestone in our journey for a new stadium.

"We have been in positive discussions with the team at Conygar for two-and-a-half years and we are delighted that they have now formally secured a deal for the site.

"We look forward to working with them to finalise our agreement, whilst maintaining the long-term future of Bristol Rovers Football Club.”

Greg Miller Cheevers, CEO of Conygar said: “St. Philip’s Marsh and the Fruit Market site hold exciting possibilities that could help to transform this area into something positive for the city.

"We have been in discussion with Bristol Rovers for a significant time. These discussions between Conygar and the club are meaningful and ongoing and I look forward to continuing to work with Wael and the club to finalise a solution that works for all parties.”