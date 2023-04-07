The National Trust is reopening an historic tower at one of its sites in Wiltshire this Easter weekend.

King Alfred's Tower at Stourhead Estate is hundreds of years old and offers fantastic views over Wiltshire, Dorset and Somerset.

The 160ft tall folly was built in 1722 and is believed to mark the site where King Alfred the Great rallied his troops in 870.

The triangular tower is two miles north-west of Stourhead Garden and will be accessible to visitors who wish to climb its spiral staircase from Easter Saturday (1 April).

A spokesperson from the National Trust said: "From Saturday, April 1 until Sunday, October 29, King Alfred's Tower will be open on weekends and bank holidays from 11am - 3pm.

"As well as the spectacular view from the top, the tower is surrounded by wonderful woodland walks that make for a lovely day out for the whole family."

""Please note that the tower will be closed on September 9 and 10 and September 16 and 17 for a charity event.

"Please visit the website to discover more."