A 34-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing which took place in Gloucester.

Another man in his 30s was found with injuries on Eastgate Street on 4 April and was taken to hospital.

Thomas George-Pain of Russell Street in the city has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

He appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Thursday 6 April and was remanded in custody.

George-Pain is due to appear in court again next month.