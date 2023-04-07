A man has been left with life-changing injuries after he was attacked by a group of men at Cheltenham Festival.

Police were called to Cheltenham Racecourse at around 6pm on 16 March to reports that a man had been assaulted.

He was walking towards the coach park, near the racecourse roundabout when he was approached by a group of four men.

He was kicked on the floor and sustained a broken wrist which required an operation, police say.

The victim also had his jacket and a gold diamond ring stolen.

Police say the group was made up of four men - one of them was black and two were white with ginger hair.

Gloucestershire Police would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who drove past the incident.

Information can be provided to police through an online form, by quoting incident 216 of 27 March.