A special constable from Devon and Cornwall Police has been barred after he was found with prohibited weapons.

On Tuesday 28 March, SC Calvert was found guilty of gross misconduct and dismissed from the force.

After an accelerated misconduct hearing, it was found that SC Calvert had breached the standards of professional behaviours in orders and instruction and discreditable conduct.

SC Calvert had been found in possession of weapons including a revolver, taser device, swordstick and incapacitant spray, contrary to law, in May 2022.

He was later found guilty in court and sentenced on 2 September 2022 to a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

SC Calvert had been suspended from duty immediately following the incident in 2022 and remained so until the conclusion of the Misconduct Hearing last month.

He has now been submitted to a list, barring him from policing.

In a report, Deputy Chief Constable Jim Colwell, who led the hearing wrote: "This is not a case of an officer making a mistake, SC Calvert would have known he was committing a criminal offence.

"The outcome of dismissal without notice best served the needs of the public in their ability to have confidence in their police officers and to protect the reputation of the policing profession.

"SC Calvert’s behaviour was unacceptable and most serious in nature."

Deputy Head of Professional Standards, Detective Chief Inspector James Stock added: “We expect officers to adhere to the Standards of Professional Behaviour both on and off duty and the behaviour in this instance by Special Constable Calvert fell well below that.

"I welcome the outcome given by the chair in relation to this matter.”

