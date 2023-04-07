A teenage boy has been left with a broken leg after he was hit by a car last month in Gloucester.

Police officers were called to the junction of Coney Hill Road and the A38 Eastern Avenue after reports of the crash which involved a pedestrian and a car.

It happened at about 4pm on Monday 6 March and involved a black Mercedes Benz.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with a broken leg. He has since been released following treatment.

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage to reach out online quoting incident 297 of 6 March.