Drivers are being warned to expect long delays on the roads as the Easter bank holiday weekend gets underway.

The worst of the congestion is expected to hit roads in the South West on Good Friday, according to the RAC and traffic monitoring service Inrix.

An estimated 17 million trips are planned over the bank holiday weekend, with traffic already building at a number of congestion hotspots.

Easter Saturday and Monday are expected to be slightly less busy, with 2.3 trips expected on each day.

To help ease some of the pressure, National Highways has temporarily lifted around 1,400 miles of roadworks from Thursday 6 April to help alleviate the queues.

More than double the normal traffic levels are predicted for the M5 south between Bristol and Bridgwater.

The A303 westbound near Stonehenge is also predicted to be extremely busy, with drivers expected to face long delays.

6:15am: A387 in both directions closed due to accident from A374 (St Germans) to Hessenford (Hessenford).

When are the best and worst times to travel this bank holiday?

According to the RAC, major roads will be busiest between 10am and 4pm on Good Friday. Drivers are being urged to avoid these times if they want a smoother journey.

On Saturday 8 April, the busiest time to drive is estimated to be between 11am and 2pm.

Sunday is expected to see the least travel disruption with major roads particularly busy between 12pm and 2pm.

Come Monday 10 April, traffic will once again be at its worst between 12pm and 2pm.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With many people keen to make the most of the double bank holiday this Easter weekend, we’re expecting the customary jams across parts of the road network to make this Good Friday a bad Friday for drivers, especially those who are planning on covering longer distances.

“Traffic volumes could be even higher if the sun chooses to make a welcome appearance.

“The South and West are the areas to watch as they’re home to some vital roads responsible for carrying vast numbers of people to the holiday destinations of the West Country.

“Our advice to anyone heading that way is to get on the road as early as possible on Good Friday, or travel on a different day entirely.”