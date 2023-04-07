Ukrainian refugees help recreate Easter story on Dartmoor

Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

Ukrainian refugees helped to tell the Easter story on Dartmoor this Good Friday (7 April).

Following the success of their Christmas service, St Michael's Church in Brentor conducted a re-enactment of Christ's Passion.

Joe Harnett, who played Jesus, said: "It's been fun. I was a little bit nervous, this is the first time I have acted in anything, let alone a part as important as this is for the story.

"I didn't really know a lot about it when I volunteered to play the role. It was great. Very communal, lots of great people here. Very friendly."

Joe Harnett took the part of Jesus. Credit: ITV News

This year, a group of Ukrainian refugees from the area helped to tell the story.

Vladimir Ivanov, who played Simon of Cyrene, said: "It was great. The weather is fabulous, it's a great honour for me to join the people from the area for this tradition. So I feel very happy to be here."

Rev Hazel Butland added: "It's a way of remembering what Jesus went through. He went through such terrible torture and suffering, and then he was crucified.

"It was a terrible, wicked thing to do. We need to remember how awful it was so that we can then celebrate the fact that he actually went through that for us, rose from the dead, and he is alive forevermore."