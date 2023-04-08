Play Brightcove video

A teacher who proposed to his partner by staging a fake 'adult treasure hunt' on board a replica pirate ship said the plan 'could not have gone any better'.

Secondary school teachers Ben Wrighton and Victoria Hancock, got engaged on a replica of Francis Drake's Golden Hind in Brixham harbour.

Ben enlisted the help of the ship's owner and fooled Victoria into thinking they were taking part in a special treasure hunt - but when she opened a tiny chest he got down on one knee and popped the question.

"It was about two weeks ago when I got in contact with a man called Sean who runs the Golden Hind. I asked him if he could help me plan the proposal and we planned together how we were going to do with an adult treasure hunt."

"She said it was cheesy but I think it was magical," Ben said.

"I was very nervous but it couldn't have worked out any better than it did, it was a fantastic moment."

Ben and Victoria plan to marry next year. Credit: Golden Hind

The unusual proposal had extra significance for Victoria, who says she has fond memories of visiting Brixham in her youth.

"I used to come here on holiday as a young child with my parents and my sister. My mum and dad always took us on the Golden Hind" she said.

"So it has really good memories."

The pair say they hope to tie the knot next year.