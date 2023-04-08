First church bells with King Charles' cypher delivered

Play Brightcove video

Watch the bells being received in North Curry

The first set of church bells to have been engraved with the cypher of King Charles III have been delivered to a parish in Somerset.

The church of St Peter and St Paul in North Curry, near Taunton, received the bells after they were moulded at a foundry in Loughborough.

The bells had been silent for years because of old age and safety concerns and were melted down and recast into a new set after villagers raised £150,000.

John Taylor and Co in Leicestershire were tasked with creating a new set of bells and delivered them on the back of a lorry to the delight of people in the village.

The bells are the first to be engraved with the cypher of King Charles III

Mary Piers, who is the church warden and verger, said: "It's an absolute dream come true. A huge thanks to all who've worked on it with fundraising events, donations and so on.

"I just can't wait to hear the peal - it'll be fantastic, absolutely wonderful."

The church's vicar, Revd Simon Bale, said: "It is a very historical time for this church.

"Names are on these bells which will last forever now. It's a wonderful feeling to have new bells and they will ring out with joy and thanksgiving within the next month.

"It's wonderful, also, that they've got the new cypher, which also is the beginning of a new era, as we celebrate Charles' coronation next month. This is all history happening in our own village.