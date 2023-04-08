A fourth person has been arrested after a 45-year-old man was shot in Swindon.

The victim suffered a serious firearm injury after an incident near Sackville Close on 23 March at around 9.15pm.

An 18-year-old man was arrested yesterday (7 April) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and affray.

He has been released on conditional bail.

It follows earlier arrests of three men, a 17-year-old, 20-year-old and a 24-year-old, who were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on conditional bail.

Wiltshire Police are appeal for any witnesses to the shooting by contacting 101 and quoting log 54230031363.

