A six-year-old boy has been seriously injured after two cars crashed on the M5.

Gloucestershire Police were called to junction 11 northbound (Cheltenham/Gloucester) to reports that two cars had crashed just past the junction at 9.30pm on Saturday night.

The collision involved a green Volkswagen transporter camper van and silver Peugeot 206.

A six-year-old boy was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries where he remains receiving treatment.

The other occupants of the vehicles are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

Road closures were put in place at junction 11 northbound and southbound before reopening at around 7am this morning (9 April).

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision. Anyone with dashcam footage or information that is relevant should contact the force online quoting incident 450 of 8 April.

