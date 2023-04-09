Dogs off the lead fall from Cornwall cliff edge as coastguard issues warning

The Coastguard has issued a warning to dog owners about keeping their dogs on leads after several have fallen from cliffs in Cornwall in recent days.

Polzeath Coastguard says they have been called out to two accidents this week alone.

In a post on Facebook, the team stated they had returned from their second dog rescue of the week, but this one had a "sad ending".

They are reminding people to take care while near the cliff edge.

The post said: "In the last couple of days there have been a number of incidents where dogs have fallen from cliffs around North Cornwall.

"The team have just returned from their second dog rescue of the week and this one had a sad ending.

"So we would like to reinforce some important safety advice for dog owners.

"We would like to remind dog owners the importance of keeping their dogs on a lead when near our cliffs edges. It doesn’t take much for a dog to follow it’s nose without thinking, one moment they might be chasing a bird, and before you know it, they have fallen down a cliff.

"For everyone’s safety please keep them on a lead.

The team are warning dog owners to be more cautious when walking near the cliff edge Credit: Polzeath Coastguard

"If the worst does happen, please don’t put yourself at risk. However strong the impulse may be, do not attempt to self -rescue call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"In a coastal emergency always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

Every year, the emergency services remind dog owners to keep their pets on a lead after dealing with incidents which often tragically result in the dog's death.

In 2020, the RNLI had 57 lifeboat launches related to dog incidents. That same year, 124 dog walking incidents were attended by lifeguards.