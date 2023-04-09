Play Brightcove video

Watch the incident unfold here.

Several emergency services were called to respond to an incident in the water off Plymouth Hoe this afternoon.

Devon and Cornwall Police, at least one ambulance and the RNLI lifeboat were in spotted in attendance at around 2:15 pm to help individuals who got stuck in the water.

Videos from the scene show the lifeboat in front of the coloured changing rooms on the seafront.

Devon and Cornwall police say the incident is ongoing and involving police, coastguard and ambulance. They said that individuals got into difficulty in the water.

The road was closed for a short while earlier while the ambulance and police assessed the situation but it has since reopened and traffic is starting to flow again.

The individuals involved did not suffer life threatening or critical injuries and police add that there are no suspicious circumstances.