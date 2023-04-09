A man is in a critical condition after a serious crash on the A46 at Tormarton.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to reports of a collision at around 8.50pm on Saturday (8 April).

The crash involved a black Skoda and a blue Mercedes.

The driver of the Skoda, a man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

A front seat passenger of the Mercedes, a woman, was freed from the car by the fire service but fortunately her injuries aren’t life-threatening or life-changing. The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured.

The road was closed throughout the night while officers carried out enquiries and the vehicles recovered. It reopened at around 8am this morning (9 April).

Investigating officers are asking anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage to call 101 quoting reference 5223081699.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know