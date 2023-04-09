Police are appealing for witnesses after a van was stolen in Shaftesbury.

Two sets of van keys were stolen from an address in Vale View between 10am and 3pm on Friday (7 April), police said.

The Ford Transit van was then taken from the property at around 4.55am yesterday (8 April) using the keys.

The van was recovered a short distance away in Maple Close.

Police Constable Nicholas May, of North Dorset police, said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the relevant times to please contact Dorset Police.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on home CCTV systems in the area of Maple View, Maple Close and the junction of Sweetmans Road.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101 quoting log number 55230053738.